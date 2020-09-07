AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,800 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $12,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,047.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 70,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 64,371 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $9,237,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 172.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 67,311 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 76.8% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 207,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,082,000 after acquiring an additional 90,098 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.60.

Shares of AVB opened at $162.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.78. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.95.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.