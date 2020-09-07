FIL Ltd Has $11.52 Million Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,087,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $11,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 21.1% during the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 17.1% in the first quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at $89,000.

In related news, Director Ann Yerger purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,005.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Gove acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBBY. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.53. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

