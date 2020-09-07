FIL Ltd Has $15.16 Million Stock Holdings in Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 895,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,995 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 4.63% of Profound Medicl worth $15,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Profound Medicl by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Profound Medicl during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Profound Medicl during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Profound Medicl during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Profound Medicl by 331.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PROF. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Profound Medicl from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profound Medicl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NYSE PROF opened at $14.84 on Monday. Profound Medicl has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $20.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57.

About Profound Medicl

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

