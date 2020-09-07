HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) Position Reduced by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 1.35% of HeadHunter Group worth $15,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 86.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after buying an additional 544,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 59,782 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 180,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 15,274 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 278.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 51,303 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

HHR opened at $20.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47. HeadHunter Group PLC has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $27.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BCS lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

