FIL Ltd Sells 169,832 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

FIL Ltd lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 169,832 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. TheStreet cut Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. G.Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Gabelli cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

Ecolab stock opened at $204.76 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.41. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

