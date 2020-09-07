Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 799,971.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,010 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,996 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.09% of Citrix Systems worth $16,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,288 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,365 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $882,648.04. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $170,972.63. Insiders sold a total of 19,807 shares of company stock worth $2,867,012 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $137.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.65. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.36 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTXS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.77.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.