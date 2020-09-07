FIL Ltd Lowers Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,454 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $16,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,798,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,675,000 after acquiring an additional 424,601 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,846,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,858 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,493,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,712,000 after acquiring an additional 124,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,252,000 after acquiring an additional 60,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,622,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,696,000 after purchasing an additional 224,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,160 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $160.59 on Monday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

