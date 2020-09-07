Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.35% of Oshkosh worth $16,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 112,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 108,755 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $78.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. ValuEngine cut shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

