FIL Ltd Has $17.89 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,984 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.16% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $17,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1,181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $625,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $65.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $63.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.55 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $1,186,629.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

