FIL Ltd Sells 94,621 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,621 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.78% of LivaNova worth $18,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 19.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 13.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 126.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 52,232 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 11.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alfred J. Novak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,724.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $45.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.13. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $87.45.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.43.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV?) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

