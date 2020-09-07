CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,337 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $11.80 on Monday. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

