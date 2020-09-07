FIL Ltd Sells 10,982 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,982 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $4,851,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $335.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.38.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.