CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 3,600 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,572,000 after purchasing an additional 129,402 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 37.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 137.8% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 248,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 144,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 0.74. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

