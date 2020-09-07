CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,460,000 after acquiring an additional 371,793 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $60.32 on Monday. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $134.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HHC shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

In related news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $856,323.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

