CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 10,225 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,225 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in PPL by 27.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,135,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,625,000 after buying an additional 4,551,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,799,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,997 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,349,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,715 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in PPL by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,089,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,548 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Mizuho lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

