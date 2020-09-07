Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,783 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in UDR by 41.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,548,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,061,000 after buying an additional 3,979,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 281.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,565,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,293,000 after buying an additional 2,631,823 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 276.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,030,000 after buying an additional 786,455 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 36.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,214,000 after buying an additional 542,158 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 1,985.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 498,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,218,000 after buying an additional 474,654 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UDR opened at $35.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

