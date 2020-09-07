KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Cut by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,202 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Stephens lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

