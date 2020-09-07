Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EIX opened at $52.26 on Monday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

