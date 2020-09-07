MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Stock Position Reduced by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,910 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,779,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1,568.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,337,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,327 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,215 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,699,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,918 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 11,825.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,340,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,057 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.97.

MGP opened at $28.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.72 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

