CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,154 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 113.3% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $82.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $85.18.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

