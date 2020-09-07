CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,154 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 27,967 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,086.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $82.21 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $85.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.30.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

