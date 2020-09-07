CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,838 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 144,583.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 125,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 125,788 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,216,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,241,000 after buying an additional 568,239 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX stock opened at $40.86 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $45.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.