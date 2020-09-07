VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,838 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $40.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

