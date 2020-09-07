Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.6% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 6,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 404.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 14,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,842,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOC opened at $339.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

