Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Novanta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 37.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 88.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Novanta news, CAO Peter L. Chang sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $421,894.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,830.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $1,003,454.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,245 shares in the company, valued at $17,442,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,016 shares of company stock worth $3,436,785. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $102.51 on Monday. Novanta Inc has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $117.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.70 and its 200 day moving average is $95.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.80%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Novanta Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

