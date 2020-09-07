Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $2.07 Million in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Novanta by 40.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $1,003,454.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,442,425.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $774,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,214 shares in the company, valued at $12,410,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,016 shares of company stock worth $3,436,785. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $102.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 86.87 and a beta of 1.14. Novanta Inc has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $117.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.45.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.