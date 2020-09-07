Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.08 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,737,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,698,000 after purchasing an additional 65,543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,983,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,824,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,571,000 after purchasing an additional 220,919 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 268.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,008,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.88.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $176,116.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $2,605,237.01. Insiders have sold 25,491 shares of company stock valued at $5,693,208 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIVB opened at $259.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.96.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

