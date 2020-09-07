Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.88.

NYSE:GPC opened at $97.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.09. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

