Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 182.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE:GPC opened at $97.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.09. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.88.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.