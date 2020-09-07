Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,202 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 110.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.48.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens cut KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

