Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.09 Million Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after buying an additional 598,785 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 338,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 53,225 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth about $12,614,000. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Genmab A/S from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Danske cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $35.02 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 54.66%. The business had revenue of $804.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.