Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 900 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 518.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,546,000 after purchasing an additional 158,622 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 687.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,203,000 after acquiring an additional 42,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $784,088.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $583,239.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,274,906 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $332.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $363.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

