Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 200 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,446,000 after acquiring an additional 45,973 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,727,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total value of $1,105,800.96. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $316.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.66. EPAM Systems Inc has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $338.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.37.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. VTB Capital cut EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.93.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

