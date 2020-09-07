Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,970,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $737,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 34.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,466,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,537,000 after buying an additional 894,171 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 42.6% in the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,162,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,868,000 after buying an additional 347,080 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 163.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 522,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,987,000 after acquiring an additional 324,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 49.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 626,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,271,000 after acquiring an additional 208,349 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total transaction of $1,105,800.96. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $1,064,667.50. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $246.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. VTB Capital cut EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.93.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $316.30 on Monday. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $338.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

