Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 54.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDS. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $332.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $352.53 and its 200-day moving average is $303.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total value of $620,352.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total value of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,906. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

