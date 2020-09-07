Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of Ashland Global worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 150.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth $267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 31.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth $3,130,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Ashland Global stock opened at $74.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.26. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.61 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.