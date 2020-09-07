2,416 Shares in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Bought by Ajo LP

Ajo LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 66.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 24.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth $80,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 125.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 120.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cimarex Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.32.

NYSE XEC opened at $26.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $249.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.