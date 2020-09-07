Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,735,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,906,000 after purchasing an additional 203,177 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 776,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,624,000 after purchasing an additional 255,101 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,654,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 624,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,837 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR opened at $105.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average of $108.80. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $127.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.74.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. BidaskClub downgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $537,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $1,179,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,935,726. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

