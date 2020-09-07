Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 16.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 49.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 261.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 93,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 18.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMX opened at $12.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. On average, analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

