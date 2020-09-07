United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Position Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $202,000. King Wealth boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 166.7% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 213.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 141,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after buying an additional 96,521 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 197.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 148,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,984,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $105.37 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $127.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.74.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective (up previously from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 30,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $3,685,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,641.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,600 shares of company stock worth $21,935,726. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

