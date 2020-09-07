Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $2.11 Million Position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of TopBuild as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 127.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 255.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 59,005 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLD. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens raised their target price on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura raised their price objective on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $820,819.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,617.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $319,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,258.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,234 shares of company stock worth $3,332,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $148.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.74 and a 200-day moving average of $110.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TopBuild Corp has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

