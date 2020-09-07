Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $2.11 Million Position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of TopBuild at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 16.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 127.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 255.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 59,005 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

BLD opened at $148.01 on Monday. TopBuild Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.74 and a 200 day moving average of $110.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $42,807.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,616.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $820,819.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,617.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,234 shares of company stock worth $3,332,977. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

