19,700 Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 187.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.96. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $183.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.10 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NTCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $25.25.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

