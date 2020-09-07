State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.12% of FirstCash worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in FirstCash by 93.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCFS opened at $61.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.47. FirstCash Inc has a 12 month low of $55.44 and a 12 month high of $101.91.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.55 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

FCFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

