Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $2.13 Million in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the second quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 144.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Quidel by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $154.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.61. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QDEL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.00.

In related news, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 21,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total value of $6,060,037.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,091.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $595,658.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,120.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,800 shares of company stock worth $5,072,165 and have sold 28,848 shares worth $8,058,196. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.