Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $2.13 Million in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,616,000 after acquiring an additional 36,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,726 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Quidel by 91.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Quidel stock opened at $154.41 on Monday. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.61.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.33 per share, for a total transaction of $801,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,478,801.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Michael bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,764.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,800 shares of company stock worth $5,072,165 and have sold 28,848 shares worth $8,058,196. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.00.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

