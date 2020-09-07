Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,747,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,758,000 after buying an additional 1,341,364 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 848.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,824,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Valvoline by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,690,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 41,093 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,361,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,786,000 after buying an additional 848,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,447.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,805,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after buying an additional 1,688,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $25,902.24. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $20.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.47 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

