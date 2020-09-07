Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 399.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.13% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 160.69%. The business had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

