Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 90.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,268,560 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.09% of Nordstrom worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $185,977,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 2,601.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,565,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,507 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Nordstrom by 127.3% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,116,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nordstrom by 143.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 872,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 66.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,980,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after purchasing an additional 793,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $16.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

JWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

