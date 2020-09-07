Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 125,900 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Invesco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its stake in Invesco by 6.2% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 22,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Invesco by 6.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 319.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Invesco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. Citigroup dropped their target price on Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

In related news, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,601.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

